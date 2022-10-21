GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Smokies park official confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass. The death of the sow bear likely marks the 6th wildlife-vehicle collision or WVC in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this year.

GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn says the bear weighed 220 pounds and did not have any ear tags, which means park officials have no record of her having been a “nuisance bear.” The Gatlinburg Bypass, which is owned and managed by the GSMNP, is located in Sevier County, Tenn. and stretches 3.6 miles.

“On average, 11 bears are killed by motorists each year,” Soehn stated in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side. “I don’t have the stats for this year, but I think this may be the sixth.”

The bear was killed in the WVC. The National Park Service states the GSMNP is one of the largest protected areas in the eastern U.S. where Black Bears can live in the wild, natural surroundings. Wildlife managers actively monitor bear activity in the park.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The condition of the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bear was unknown at this time.