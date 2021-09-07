Bluegrass & Appalachian traditions showcased at Townsend Fall Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bluegrass music, arts and crafts and Appalachian cooking will be front and center during the 2021 Townsend Fall Festival. The festival will take place on September 24 and 25 at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy.).

On Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., musical performances will take place on the main stage. Bands, including Carolina Bluegrass, Tim Decker & Tennessee River, Wilson Family, Gravel Road, Foothills Express, Steve Jordan Band and Double Cross Bluegrass Band, will be performing. Impromptu jam sessions of bluegrass will take place throughout the weekend.

In addition to music, a large number of craft vendors will be selling their wares and local artisans will be demonstrating their crafts. These demonstrations will include cornmeal making, antique farm equipment, blacksmithing, apple butter making, wood carving, rug hooking and quilting. Food vendors will be offering a range of Southern food including fried catfish, burgers and fried pies.

“The festival provides an opportunity for our community to share the area’s history and heritage with families, friends and visitors. We all cherish our traditions, and there is no better way to celebrate them than to showcase them during the beautiful fall weather at the festival,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director.

Festivalgoers will also be able to take part in an interactive walking tour at the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum featuring a full-sized engine, coal and water tank. In addition, the Cades Cove Preservation Association will host a walk through a replica of an old Appalachian church.

Parking is $10 per day and proceeds will benefit the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. A free shuttle service will be available to provide rides to and from different Townsend sites participating in the festivities. For more information on the Townsend Fall Festival, visit smokymountains.org.