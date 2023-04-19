KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a missing person was recovered near a trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Sunday.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers concluded their search on Sunday, April 16 when a body was found near the Low Gap Trail in the Cosby, Tennessee area, according to the National Park Service.

The search began on Thursday, April 13 after rangers found the vehicle of person who was reported missing from another state at Cosby Campground. The vehicle had been parked at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater for about a week, NPS said.

The search continued Saturday and Sunday with over 100 personnel from agencies and organizations assisting.

According to the release, the Cocke County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the individual’s identity and cause of death. NPS said foul play and environmental factors are not suspected.

NPS thanked Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, BUSAR, Sevier County EMA, Linville Central Rescue K-9, Newport Fire Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Cowee Fire Department, Cosby Fire Department, Grassy Fork Fire Department, Cocke County EMA and Medical Examiner’s Office, Knoxville Police Department K-9, Long Nose of the Law K-9, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park employees and volunteers for their assistance in the search.