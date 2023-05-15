SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WATE) — A body has been pulled from a North Carolina lake on Saturday, according to Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran.

Deputies responded to Fontana Lake at the Wilderness Marina in the Greasy Branch area where a body was found floating in the water.

The body has not been identified. However, an autopsy is scheduled this week to determine the cause of death, Cochran’s statement said on social media.

The sheriff’s office has no further information to disclose at this time.

Cochran said there is no known threat to the community.