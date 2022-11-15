KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 19 bridges within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be repaired. Park officials announced the Federal Highway Administration awarded a $1.3 million construction contract for routine bridge repairs on Nov. 15.

Crews will enact lane closures in most locations so that work can be safely completed. However, for a few sites, the road will be fully closed. The work being completed will include bridge joint repairs, stone masonry repair, railing replacement, and deck replacement.

“Work activity is likely to inconvenience motorists on busy days, however, closures are expected to be in place for less than a week at each of the 19 bridge locations,” said Facility Management Division Chief Barbara Hatcher. “We remind motorists to slow down when traveling through work sites to protect workers.”

Single-lane closures will take place near select bridges on the following roadways:

The Spur

Gatlinburg Bypass

Little River Road

Tremont

Laurel Creek Road

Newfound Gap Road

Smokemont

Deep Creek

Full-road closures will occur in the following areas:

Greenbrier (Ramsey Prong Road)

Tremont (gravel road section)

Big Creek

Cataloochee

The majority of the repair work is expected to be completed within a week at each location. All of the work is planned to be finished by August 2023. The park plans to announce the specific dates for the closures when work schedules are finalized.

Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, NC will be completing the repair work. Previously, Bryant’s was awarded a contract for a pavement project along Clingmans Dome Road.

For more information on current road closures, visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage.