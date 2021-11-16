GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The 46th Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 will be led by the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales will be pulling the famous red, white and gold beer wagon carrying two clad drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog. Along with the famous horses, country music star Canaan Smith and barbecue pit master Myron Mixon will also be in the parade’s lineup.

“The Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade has thrilled tens of thousands of spectators for 46 years,” said Marci Claude, public relations manager for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Year after year, we strive to create a better parade. I don’t think our visitors this year will be disappointed!”

The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. from the intersection of Baskins Creek Bypass and East Parkway with balloons, floats, and high school marching bands that will span through downtown before ending at traffic light No. 10.

Spectators are encouraged to show up early and purchase seats in the grandstands at traffic light No. 3. Those who purchase a seat will receive a Santa hat.