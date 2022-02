KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has experienced heavy rainfall and high-speed gusts of wind resulting in road and park closures.

As of Feb. 23, the Cades Cove Loop Road is closed due to fallen trees. There is no time frame as to when the park will reopen.

Visit the Smokies Road Info Twitter account for updates on the road conditions in the park and to find out when the Cades Cove Loop Road will reopen.