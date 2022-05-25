GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Registration for the only organized footrace in the Smokies is set to open for participants next month ahead of the November event.

The Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park nonprofit group announced this week the 6th annual Cades Cove Loop Lope will happen on Sunday, Nov. 13 and all funds raised from the race will support park projects. Registration opens June 13 at 10 a.m.

Only 100 vehicle passes will be made available to buy for an additional fee once the registration window opens, so carpooling is essential, according to Friends of the Smokies. There are two events: the 10-mile loop lope and the 5K loop lope. Virtual events of these two races will also be available.

A “lope” is defined as a long, bounding stride (noun) and to run or move with a long bounding stride (verb).

Friends of the Smokies also said space is limited for the races and they sell out every year. All registered participants, including virtual runners, will receive a finisher’s medal and a T-shirt.