Cades Cove Loop Road closed through Sept. 27

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – For the next 20 days, a popular road in the Smokies will be closed for a road resurfacing project plus campground maintenance.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials are reminding visitors that the Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Sept. 27 to resurface the roadway.

GSMNP officials say the popular roadway is used by more than 2 million visitors each year.

The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Sept. 27. During the closure, trails must be accessed from outside of the Cades Cove area – as there will be no access to any trailheads from the Cades Cove Loop Road during the closure.

Other work that’s also included in the project will be the resurfacing of the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store. The campground, picnic area, campground store, and horse stables will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the paving project.

GSMNP officials said the Cades Cove Loop Road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010: “This preventive pavement treatment will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface. A full closure is necessary to allow logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road.”