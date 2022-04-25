KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cades Cove Loop Road will reopen at sunrise Tuesday, one day earlier than anticipated after planned road repairs were completed ahead of schedule, announced Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials.

The famous road through Cades Cove was closed on April 24 so a pavement project that began last September could be completed. The road will reopen on April 26 at sunrise. The National Park Service expects sunrise to take place at 7 a.m.

The repaving will help the road stay in “good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface” according to park officials. This is important as more than two million visitors use Cades Cove Loop Road each year, according to park data.

In addition, beginning May 4 through September 28 the road will be closed to vehicles each Wednesday to allow walkers, bikers, and hikers to use the roadway without vehicles.