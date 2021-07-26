Cades Cove Loop Road to close in September for 3 weeks

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that the Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks in September to resurface the popular roadway which is used by more than 2 million visitors a year.

The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders from Tuesday, September 7 through Monday, September 27.

The road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. This preventive pavement treatment will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface. A full closure is necessary to allow logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road.

The asphalt paving operation will occur over the three-week closure period. Work also includes resurfacing of the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the Cades Campground and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.

The campground, picnic area, campground store, and horse stables will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the paving project.

In addition, Forge Creek Road is scheduled to reopen July 31. The road has been closed to all use since November 2 in order to replace five bridges. For more information about these routes, please contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297.