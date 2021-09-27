Cades Cove Loop Road to reopen after 3-week closure

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced that Cades Cove Loop Road will reopen this week after a three-week closure to resurface the roadway.

Crews will be paving the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the campground area on September 28 under single-lane closures. Motorists should expect delays as they approach the Cades Cove Loop Road.

A park release said the preventive pavement treatment will help maintain the heavily-used road and extend the life of the asphalt surface that was rehabilitated in 2010.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.