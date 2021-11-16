KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends of the Smokies raised over $100,000 for the Great Smoky Mountain National Park through its fifth annual Cades Cove Loop Lope, which is the only organized footrace in the GSMNP.

750 people participated in the 5K and the 10-mile race; and for those who couldn’t make it in person, they participated in a virtual race.

“It was wonderful to bring this race back to Cades Cove,” said Kathryn Hemphill, Special Projects Director at Friends of the Smokies. “Not only does it provide runners with a unique opportunity to enjoy the Smokies, but funds raised to support many programs and projects that protect the natural and historic resources of the park.”

Hemphill added that this race was record-breaking in terms of participation and the support of several businesses.