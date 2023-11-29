KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has lifted the campfire ban.

The ban was issued earlier this month to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during dry conditions and the increased risk of wildfires across the East Tennessee area.

“Although precipitation, cooler temperatures, and shorter days allow for campfires to resume, fire danger is still high across the park, and the area is experiencing drought,” wrote the park.

Campfires are only allowed in designated areas in both frontcountry and backcountry campsites. The park also urges campers to keep the fires small to decrease the chance of embers spreading.

While no fires are burning in the park, the National Park Service is searching for a suspected arsonist after a wildfire near Townsend.