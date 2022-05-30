KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Tennesseans head into summer, officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are gearing up for another busy season.

Since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people have taken an opportunity to vacation in the outdoors, including the national park. According to park officials, the park saw a nearly 30 percent increase in people camping at their campsites from 2020 to 2021.

Campgrounds Manager Brian Eversole also shared they were near capacity for the Memorial Day weekend at all nine of their currently open campsites.

For those still looking to book a reservation this summer, there still is a chance to book at one of the less popular campsites.

“Folks are going to have to go to some of our lesser used campgrounds like Cosby and Deep Creek, there is room for growth there in terms of increased visitation,” said Eversole. “At our most popular campsites like Cade’s Cove and Elkmont, we’re pretty much full all summer long.”

Nine of the GSMNP campgrounds are currently open. Eversole said they will open a tenth later this year.

Eversole also spoke about some of the key things people need to know ahead of venturing out on a trail for a hike, especially first-timers.

“Take a map with you, a physical copy of a paper map, paper maps can’t run out of batteries like your cell phone can,” began Eversole. He also said the same is true for bringing a real flashlight with extra batteries as opposed to solely relying on your phone.

Eversole talked about the ten essentials every hiker and camper should have with them while camping in the park:

Navigation

Sun Protection

Insulation

Illumination

First-Aide Supplies

Fire

Repair Kit and Tools

Nutrition

Hydration

Emergency Shelter

Check out campsites in the park online.