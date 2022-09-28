KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Writers have been capturing the uniqueness of the Smokies since before it was a national park, inspiring the creation of the park and now the stewardship and understanding of it.

The Great Smoky Mountains Association 2022 “Steve Kemp Writer’s Residency” writer visited WATE 6 On Your Side News during this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute segment to talk about capturing the park’s beauty through words.

Sue Wasserman spoke about the residency program and what an intentional outing into nature does for people’s frame of mind.