GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Experience the season’s spirit at Great Smoky Mountains National Park during two popular holiday events on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The National Park Service invites visitors to the Festival of Christmas Past, Present, and Future at Sugarlands Visitor Center and the annual Holiday Homecoming at Oconaluftee Visitor Center. Both events are free and open to the public as part of the “Christmas Across the Mountains” celebration.

At the Festival of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, visitors can enjoy authentic Appalachian music by Wild Blue Yonder, a display of Christmas trees through the decades, caroling, and hands-on kids’ crafts.

NPS rangers, volunteers, and staff from Gatlinburg’s Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will showcase the history of arts and crafts in the mountains. Rangers will also lead a special “Memories Walk” on Fighting Creek Nature Trail at 2 p.m., which features NPS volunteers sharing Christmas stories.

Christmas Memory Walk (Photo via NPS)

Oconaluftee Visitor Center’s Holiday Homecoming celebrates winter holiday traditions from the many people who call Southern Appalachia home. During the event, the Mountain Farm Museum comes to life with demonstrations by rangers and volunteers displaying Appalachian Christmas traditions and winter preparation. Visitors can witness hearth cooking, blacksmithing, and broom-making. They are also invited to join an old-time jam session with dulcimers, fiddles, and banjos from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Oconaluftee Visitor Center is located on Newfound Gap Road, two miles north of Cherokee, NC. Sugarlands Visitor Center is located on Newfound Gap Road, two miles south of Gatlinburg, TN.