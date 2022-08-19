GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of the most popular roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be briefly closed next month for educational purposes.

GSMNP announced on Friday that the 7-mile Clingmans Dome Road will be closed the mornings of Friday, August 26, and Wednesday, September 7. The closures will start the night before and continue through 1 p.m. according to a release from the park. There will also be a closure for Cades Cove Loop Road on Thursday, September 8, until 3:30 p.m.

The closures are taking place for what the park described as a “special curriculum-based educational program.” During the closures, the roadways will be fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

GSMNP advises that during these temporary closures, visitors should consider alternate destinations, such as Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West, and Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

For more information on road closures in the park or about the park, visit the GSMNP website.