KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced an upcoming closure to one of the most popular roads in the park.

Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on the mornings of Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20 until 1 p.m. each day. The closure will go into effect the night before each program day.

The roadway will be closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The seven-mile roadway will be closed both mornings for a special curriculum-based education program.

A release from the park suggests the Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West or Waterrock Knob along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina for visitors seeking a high-elevation viewpoint overlooking the mountains.

The roadway is also undergoing a major repaving project this year. The road has been reduced to one lane for several hours each weekday since it opened to the public in April. The lane closures will continue through September 2 aside from federal holidays, the week of Easter or between June 15 and Aug. 15.

Clingmans Dome Road is one of the most popular destinations in the park and receives more than 500,000 visitors each year. The roadway provides direct access to Clingmans Dome, the highest peak in the park, as as other observation areas and trailheads.