GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming concert at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center will celebrate the African American Experiences in the Smokies project.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the public is invited to join the concert by the Tray Wellington Band on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

During the concert, North Carolina native and renowned banjoist Tray Wellington and his band will be performing music from his latest album Black Banjo.

“African American music is important because it has been part of southern Appalachia culture since the beginning of enslavement. Some of the African American contributions to southern Appalachia music are the techniques, instruments, and music that we enjoy today,” said Science Communicator Antoine Fletcher.

The park says the concert is free and visitors should bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert. Limited accessible parking and sitting will be available. In addition, a vehicle parking tag will be required for all vehicles parking for longer than 15 minutes, GSMNP said.

After the concert, the park says there will be a variety of cultural demonstrations presented at the Mountain Farm Museum from 1 to 3 p.m. GSMNP said visitors will also be able to join park staff at the historic Mingus Mill and the Enloe Slave Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. for a walking tour focused on African American history.

GSMNP says Wellington has performed at festivals across the country, such as MerleFest and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Wide Open Bluegrass, and he has even been featured on CNN’s United Shades of America.