CADES COVE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire managers and park staff are getting ready to burn 1,200 acres in Cades Cove.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff will work together to ensure the prescribed burn stays controlled. Burn operations are expected to take place between November 1, and November 22. Park Staff plans to closely monitor soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature, and relative humidity to make sure conditions meet the burn plan objectives. The Park Staff adds the rain expected over the next few weeks to “improve the opportunity for prescription parameters to be met.”

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are excited to lead prescribed burn operations in Cades Cove this year to meet field restoration goals in the Smokies,” said Fire Management Officer Brian Tonihka. “Notably, we will be using Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in ignition operations for the burns, which will be a first for the National Park Service in the Southeast region. This new technology provides a great opportunity to improve efficiency and operational safety.”

Visitors to Cades Cove should expect to see firefighters along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane, and the Cades Cove Loop Road. Park Staff add that Sparks Lane, the access road and trailhead for the Abrams Falls Trail may be closed during the burn. The loop road and historic structures will stay open, but visitors should expect brief delays during burn operations.

The areas where burns are planned can be seen on the map below: Cable House, 97 acres; Cemetery Marsh, 291 acres; Tipton Oliver, 257 acres; Maple Branch, 377 acres; Sparks, 164 acres; and Martha’s Branch, 17 acres.

Smoke and fire activity will be visible during the burn. Fire managers also ask motorists to slow down in work zones, but not stop on the roadways. If there is smoke, motorists are asked to roll up their windows and turn on their headlights.

According to Park Staff, controlled burns help maintain native plant species that provide cover and foraging opportunities for wildlife, including deer, turkeys, and ground-nesting birds. Burns have been conducted during the spring and fall over the last 20 years to reduce fuels, restore meadows, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove. For more information on burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, click here.