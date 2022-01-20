GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies has installed an air disinfectant system throughout the Aquarium’s heating and cooling units.

In a release, the aquarium said that the system purifies indoor air, killing bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19 with UV technology prior to the air being redistributed throughout the facility.

RAS Germicidal UV System installed at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

(Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies)

“This was a very exciting project. Ripley Entertainment is constantly exploring and implementing different technologies to improve our operations and guest experience,” said Jay Bryan, Director of Maintenance and Engineering for Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

In July 2020, the Tennessee Valley Authority provided incentives to businesses and schools to install the UV-C germicidal lights. This caused the aquarium to begin researching the technology. The system was bought in October 2020, but a high demand for the parts delayed the project until May 2021. The installation was finished on January 19, 2021.

“We care about the health and safety of our guests, our team, and our animals. We are extremely happy that installation is now complete,” added Bryan.