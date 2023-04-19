KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Discover Life in America is a nonprofit organization based in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say the organization’s goal is to learn all they can about the estimated 60,000-plus organisms living in the Smokies and to share that information with the public.

Todd Witcher, the Executive Director of Discover Life in America, joined WATE 6 ON Your Side News at Midday during the Smoky Mountain Minute segment to talk about the organization celebrating 25 years in 2023.

They will celebrate the 25th Anniversary with an Open House at the Twin Creeks Pavilion located at Cherokee Orchard Road in Gatlinburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

For those who want to learn more about upcoming events or other ways they can get involved with Discover Life in America they can head to the nonprofit’s website.