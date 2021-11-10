GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Do beans belong in chili? You can hash that popular food question out with friends at the 32nd Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff on Thursday.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., music and of course chili will be available for the public to enjoy. Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills will be headlining the event.

The cookoff will be accompanied by the Winter Magic Kickoff and this is event will require tickets. General admission tickets are listed at $15, and children five and under get in free.

For more information about Gatlinburg’s Chilli Cookoff and tickets, visit www.Gatlinburg.com/chili.

Vendors attending:

Cliff Top at Anakeesta Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina Cookie Dough Bliss Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg Courtyard by Marriott Gatlinburg Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery Crawdaddy’s Restaurant Puckers Grill & Bar Delauder’s BBQ Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Flapjacks Pancake Cabin Savannah Bee Company Gatlinburg First Responders Sensible Concrete/D&S Builders Hilton Garden Inn Gatlinburg Smokehouse at Anakeesta Landshark Bar & Grill