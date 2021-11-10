GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Do beans belong in chili? You can hash that popular food question out with friends at the 32nd Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff on Thursday.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., music and of course chili will be available for the public to enjoy. Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills will be headlining the event.

The cookoff will be accompanied by the Winter Magic Kickoff and this is event will require tickets. General admission tickets are listed at $15, and children five and under get in free.

For more information about Gatlinburg’s Chilli Cookoff and tickets, visit www.Gatlinburg.com/chili.

Vendors attending:

Cliff Top at AnakeestaLoco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina
Cookie Dough BlissMargaritaville Resort Gatlinburg
Courtyard by Marriott GatlinburgOle Smoky Moonshine Distillery
Crawdaddy’s Restaurant Puckers Grill & Bar
Delauder’s BBQRipley’s Aquarium of the Smokies
Flapjacks Pancake CabinSavannah Bee Company
Gatlinburg First RespondersSensible Concrete/D&S Builders
Hilton Garden Inn GatlinburgSmokehouse at Anakeesta
Landshark Bar & Grill