PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is requiring reservations to ensure entry to its Smoky Mountain Christmas before 6 p.m.

They’re asking for the public to make a Season Passholder reservation for the day of your choice or purchase a dated admission ticket. Reservations can be made as much as 60 days prior.

Reservations can be made on the day of the visit but are subject to availability based on capacity. Entry for the Smoky Mountain Christmas after 6 p.m. is available as capacity will allow.

Reservations can be made for one date and one park per session. If you’d like to visit multiple dates you will need to complete a reservation for the first date, then make a separate reservation for the next date.

For more information and to make your reservation, click here.