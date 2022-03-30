KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shelter has been set up for those evacuating from a wildfire spreading in the Wears Valley Community.

The shelter is located at the Pigeon Forge Community Center. The Wears Valley Fire Department is asking anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane to evacuate immediately. This includes anyone on Hatcher Mountain Road and any roads that lead off of Hatcher Mountain Rd. In addition, anyone in the Shagbark or Preserve Area is also asked to evacuate immediately.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department captain Jon Lanier estimated the fire currently covers 20 acres. Two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed.

The shelter is around seven to 10 miles away from where the fire is burning.