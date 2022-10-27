KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The fall season has triggered more than just changing leaf colors. Many know that it’s also a season that brings the Monarch butterfly migration across the Smokies.

Erin Canter, the Manager of Science Literacy and Research at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, spoke more about the migration.

Canter also shed light on what researchers are learning from tagging the butterflies during the migration and what that process looks like for such a delicate creature.

