KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting visitors to experience the “We Are Grateful Otsaliheliga” Storybook Trail.

The unique opportunity allows visitors of all ages to learn about Cherokee culture through dual language, storybook panels along the one-mile trail, starting at the park boundary in Cherokee, North Carolina to the Oconaluftee Visitor Center.

“I encourage you to enrich your fall Smokies visit by taking this walk through ancestral Tribal lands and immersing yourself in the Cherokee language, culture, and the thoughtful ways we can all celebrate the gifts of the seasons,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash.

The award-winning children’s book allows readers to follow the seasons with a Cherokee family who celebrate each season with an expression of gratitude. The book is the first storybook trail of its kind to be translated in both Cherokee and English languages. Each storybook panel includes the phonetic pronunciation for Cherokee words and the full Cherokee Syllabary translation. Language translations for the book were made possible by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Speakers Council, Traci Sorrell, Bo Lossiah, and Laura Pinnix with support from New Kituwah Academy, Cherokee Central Schools, Kituwah Preservation and Education Program, and Museum of the Cherokee Indians.

The self-guided storybook trail is free and available to the public, seven days a week, from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Nov. 4. Parking is located near the park entrance on the west side of Highway 441 in Cherokee, N.C. On Saturday, the first ten families to hike the storybook trail will receive a free copy of the book.

Visitors on this day will also have the opportunity to attend additional events occurring in the area. From 8 a.m. to midnight, archery, blowgun, dancing, and stickball demonstrations will take place as part of the 110th Cherokee Indian Fair at various locations in Cherokee. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can learn how to make lye soap, brooms, and wooden crafts as part of the Smokies Harvest Celebration at the Mountain Farm Museum near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center.