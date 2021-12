PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire near the Spur was quickly put out by firefighters Saturday morning.

Fire crews reported around 11 a.m. to the portion of U.S. Highway 441/321 near Beech Branch Road between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. According to Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Whaley the fire was “under control” around noon and crews were starting to leave the area around 12:20 p.m.