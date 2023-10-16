GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The first snow of the season has fallen on Mt. LeConte, according to LeConte Lodge staff.

The Lodge shared a photo of a dusting of snow on the mountain and said a light accumulation of snow might be possible overnight.

“After a full day of steady rain and mist, the precipitation has quickly transitioned from sleet to our first autumn snow!” The Lodge said on social media.

A photo of the first snow of Autum at LeConte Lodge on October 15, 2023. (Courtesy of LeConte Lodge)

The WATE 6 Storm Team models showed the possibility of snow over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said highs in the Smokies reaching the mid to upper 30s paired meant it was possible that areas above 5,500 feet in elevation might see a mix of rain and snow Sunday evening.

Sunday night, Great Smoky Mountains National Park recorded a temperature of 29 degrees. Comparatively, Clingmans Dome is at 6,646 feet in elevation, while Mt. LeConte is less than 100 feet lower at 6,593 feet in elevation.