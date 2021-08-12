First look at phase one of Dollywood housing project for seasonal workers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is partnering with Holtz Builders, Inc. to build a new housing project for seasonal workers. They broke ground on Thursday, Aug. 12, and shared some renderings of the project.

The four-story building will be constructed at the site of the Pigeon Forge theme park. It will hold three floors of housing, 192 rooms, and one floor for office space. The three housing floors will have a kitchen, and the building can hold 756 employees.

At this time, this is all considered to be phase one of the project, a phase two will take place, however, no information is available on those plans at this time.