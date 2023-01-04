KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s collection of historic cabins, churches, mills, and barns weave together the story of the Smokies. Many of the structures are in need of repair and preservation work.

That’s what led to Friends of the Smokies introducing a new, unique opportunity to support these efforts called “Forever Places.”

Sarah Herron is the Director of Marketing and Communications for Friends of the Smokies. She joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday during this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute to tell us more about the program.

Herron spoke about how donations to “Forever Places” are being used for the historic structures. She also spoke about where visitors can see the preservation work in action and why it’s so important to preserve the Smokies’ rich history.