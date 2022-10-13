KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Friends of the Smokies have begun searching for the nonprofit’s next Chief Executive Officer. To help with the search, the board of directors appointed a national search firm to lead the effort.

Potrero Group has been hired by the nonprofit. According to Friend of the Smokies, the group has a long history of supporting national park partner organizations in finding visionary leaders.

“We are launching a search for a dynamic leader with an extensive background in management and leadership who is motivated by a clear and driving passion for conservation, public lands, and partnership,” said Sharon Pryse, chairperson of the board.

Friends of the Smokies supports the National Park Service in its goal of preserving and protecting Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They raise funds, public awareness and provide volunteers. Since 1993, the nonprofit has raised more than $75 million in funding for historic preservation, wildlife management, environmental education, and more.

“Friends of the Smokies must continue to grow and reach for the next level of impact and success,” said Pryse. “We’re looking for an experienced visionary who can guide us forward in mission and impact.”

For the new CEO, Friends of the Smokies is seeking a leader to “drive the organization forward.” They will be in charge of driving the organization’s long-term strategy and oversee program development and implementation. Those interested are asking to apply by November 11, 2022. Information on how to apply can be found online at friendsofthesmokies.org/Executive-Search.