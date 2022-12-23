GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The winter weather that brought in chilling temperatures also brought some extra snow in the Smokies.

Cameras throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park captured the snow standing in the park, ranging from a dusting at LeConte Creek up to nearly 3.5 inches accumulated at Newfound Gap.

Side by side comparison of the views of the GSMNP’s Newfound Gap webcam on Dec. 7, 2022 and Dec. 23, 2022

WATE Storm Team Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said that Newfound Gap received 3.6 inches of snow while Mt. LeConte picked up 4 inches of snow.

Purchase Knob also received some snow and the webcam recorded a temperature of -1 degrees around 11 a.m. The LeConte Creek webcam showed a dusting of snow on the rocks and foliage around the creek with a temperature of 13.5 being recorded in its latest snapshot Friday morning.

Webcam view of Purchase Knob from the GSMNP.

LeConte Creek webcam snapshot for December 23, 2022. (GSMNP)

Some snow was visible on the Twin Creeks webcam. (GSMNP_

A haze blocked much of the view from Look Rocks webcam. (GSMNP)

Over 3.5 inches of snow fell at Newfound Gap. (GSMNP)

The Twin Creeks camera, which around half a mile from to LeConte Creek, also showed some snow. Over at Look Rock on the west side of the park, no snow was visible as the webcam only shows the tops of the trees. On a good, clear day, the Look Rock Camera shows an amazing view of the rest of the park. However, only a few hazy outlines of nearby Happy Valley Ridge could be seen on Friday.

