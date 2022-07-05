GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — As cities and towns across East Tennessee enjoyed their Fourth of July festivities, Gatlinburg saw thousands of people pour into its streets in order to join in the fun.

Locals know that Gatlinburg is busy any time during the summer, but add in the Fourth of July, and the small city becomes even busier.

“It’s electric, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” said Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau representative Marisa Rios. “Everyone is getting to do all types of things around here. It’s just a really exciting time and everyone loves coming out here and getting to enjoy time with family.”

From the rides, to the events, to the people, folks say the Fourth of July in Gatlinburg is unlike anywhere else.

“The type of people that come to Gatlinburg love being here, love celebrating the Fourth of July with us,” said Marcus Watson with Gatlinburg Skylift Park.

Guests enjoy Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

One of the most popular attractions in the city is the Skylift, which is currently decked out in its own Fourth of July glory.

“When you come into town and see the huge American flag hanging from the Gatlinburg Sky Bridge, it automatically gets everyone ready to go for the Fourth of July,” Watson explained.

With the colors red, white, and blue shining from nearly every sidewalk, flag post, and outfit, it’s clear folks are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, and summer 2022, the Smoky Mountain way.

“It’s just great to see everybody coming back out here again and having a good time and enjoying all the summer festivities,” Rios told WATE. “This really is the kickoff for all the fun things that are coming this summer and the rest of the events coming to Gatlinburg.”

The festivities wrapped up Monday night a big fireworks show. Gatlinburg’s next big event will be the Craftsmen’s Fair coming up later this month.