GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Historic Emerts Cove Covered Bridge was damaged by the flash floods that swept through the Greenbrier Campground area near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The bridge, which has been a go-to place for history lovers and local photographers, now has loose and broken boards along one side, likely caused by debris getting caught while moving in the fast currents.

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

The bridge crosses the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River, close to the Greenbrier Campground that is off the West Prong of the river.

The 22-year-old bridge was named in honor of the first settler in the area, Frederick Emert, who came to the area with his family in 1790 according to the Historical Marker Database.

In the spring of 2000, the bridge was built for the town of Pittman Center in its efforts to provide improvements in the town and further its mission to “To create and perpetuate a quality living environment and to encourage quality development that supports that end. To encourage development that supports a tourist-oriented economic base that relates to and magnifies our unique relationship to and with the Great Smoky Mountains.”

It’s too early yet to know repair plans, but WATE 6 has reached out to those involved.