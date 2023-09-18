GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — While it may be unsurprising to East Tennesseans, USA Today has named Gatlinburg the best place in the country to visit this fall.

As part of their annual 10Best series, USA Today readers were asked to crown the Best Place to Visit for Fall based on scenery, weather, as well as seasonal events and activities.

Gatlinburg wasn’t the only place in the Smokies to make the list. Asheville, North Carolina slotted into 10th place in the rankings.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee Allegany County, Maryland Mackinac Island, Michigan Branson, Missouri Stowe, Vermont Greenville, South Carolina Bayfield, Wisconsin Cody, Wyoming Taos, New Mexico Asheville, North Carolina

The proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, America’s most visited national park, and the stunning fall foliage has made Sevier County a hotbed for tourism.

East Tennessee attractions often land on USA Today 10Best lists. Dollywood made the 2023 best theme parks list. Zipline parks in Knoxville and Sevierville were nominated in the Best Aerial Adventure Park category, though only Navitat Knoxville made the final list.

Want to know know when to see peak fall foliage at major East Tennessee destinations? Click here.

Gatlinburg has no shortage of events and activities for visitors to enjoy. Check out our community calendar to see what’s coming up in your area.