GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — For the 33rd time, Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the Space Needle with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Friday, Dec. 31.

Attendees will be transported back to the 80s by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band, during the celebration as they bring the sound and spirit from one of America’s iconic classic rock bands.

Along with the music and other festivities, it wouldn’t be a Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve celebration without the midnight fireworks show and ball drop from the 400-foot-tall Space Needle.

Officials remind visitors to arrive early in order to take advantage of all that’s offered around Gatlinburg including specials at local restaurants and shops. The music will kick off at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle. For more information on New Year’s Eve in Gatlinburg, call 800-588-1817 or visit www.gatlinburg.com/events.