GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in Elkmont Campground overnight, according to a spokeswoman for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The girl is identified only as being from Georgia. Her father and two siblings were uninjured.

First responders were called to Elkmont around 12:30 a.m. on July 27. They found a large tree — a red maple — that was approximately two feet in diameter had fallen on the tent.

At this time, the affected campsite and adjacent campsites are closed. Elkmont Campground remains open, the park said.

This is the second child killed by falling trees while sleeping in the Smokies this year. In January, a 7-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a rental cabin in Townsend.

Emergency responders from Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, and the National Park Service responded to the scene.