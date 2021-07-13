Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival ready to light up the summer sky

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Hot air balloons will once again light up the Tennessee evening sky later this summer.

The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to Townsend in August after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the day, you’ll be able to take tethered rides in bright, colorful balloons and the night will end with a balloon glow from 8-9:30 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, crafters and kid-friendly activities, like face painting and rock climbing. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Townsend Visitors Center off of Lamar Alexander Parkway. Festival admission is $5.

Tethered balloon rides are $25 per rider and parking is $25 per car.