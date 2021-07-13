Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival ready to light up the summer sky

Smoky Mountains

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Hot air balloons will once again light up the Tennessee evening sky later this summer.

The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to Townsend in August after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the day, you’ll be able to take tethered rides in bright, colorful balloons and the night will end with a balloon glow from 8-9:30 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, crafters and kid-friendly activities, like face painting and rock climbing. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Townsend Visitors Center off of Lamar Alexander Parkway. Festival admission is $5.

Tethered balloon rides are $25 per rider and parking is $25 per car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Full Cylk Cozart Interview

Antique mall closing down

One arrested, one on the run after police chase

More details on stadium plan from sports authority

1 dead, 2 hurt in mining incident

Dolly Parton wins award during 42nd annual Telly Awards