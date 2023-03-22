KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont Marketing Director Erin Rosolina joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about the upcoming summer camps.

The Institute offers multi-day, overnight experiences for kids ages four to 17 and can serve as a chance for kids to connect to nature through hands-on learning, new challenges, and adventures.

Rosolina spoke about this year’s camps offering a wide range of options for kids with all interests. She also shed light as to what was still available for east Tennessee families.

“We have programs for kids four to 17, we’re selling out of the younger ages,” said Rosolina, adding that all camps eleven and younger are sold out for the summer.

“We have really great backcountry backpacking adventures, science and ecology focused camps, and there are some wonderful immersive experiences in the Smokies,” she added of some of the older aged camps.

She also explained how being in the Smokies can not only help kids connect with nature, but also with one another.

“These programs are built to be empowering, they’re built to get kids curious and give them hands on experiences,” she said. “Plus, being outside and not connected to your cell phones just naturally helps you bond.”

Families who are interested can check out the various options and details online at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont website.