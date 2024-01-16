KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains closed due to hazardous weather conditions as freezing temperatures are expected throughout the day. The park was also closed on Monday due to the winter weather.

According to the GSMNP, roads inside the park are covered with ice and snow, and most roads are closed. In addition, all park facilities, including visitor centers, are closed. The park staff are working to maintain access to the Spur and Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.

The following roads inside the park are closed:

Newfound Gap

Little River

Gatlinburg Bypass

Cherokee Orchard at the park boundary

Laurel Creek

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont

Foothills Parkway East & West

Wears Cove Gap

Old NC 284

Lakeview Drive

Greenbrier

Cataloochee Entrance

Tom Branch

GSMNP added that rangers and road crews will determine when roads are safe to reopen. Updates on the closures can be found on the park’s website and social media.

For the latest forecast information as the winter storm progresses, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast blog.