KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains closed due to hazardous weather conditions as freezing temperatures are expected throughout the day. The park was also closed on Monday due to the winter weather.
According to the GSMNP, roads inside the park are covered with ice and snow, and most roads are closed. In addition, all park facilities, including visitor centers, are closed. The park staff are working to maintain access to the Spur and Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.
The following roads inside the park are closed:
- Newfound Gap
- Little River
- Gatlinburg Bypass
- Cherokee Orchard at the park boundary
- Laurel Creek
- Cades Cove Loop
- Upper Tremont
- Foothills Parkway East & West
- Wears Cove Gap
- Old NC 284
- Lakeview Drive
- Greenbrier
- Cataloochee Entrance
- Tom Branch
GSMNP added that rangers and road crews will determine when roads are safe to reopen. Updates on the closures can be found on the park’s website and social media.
