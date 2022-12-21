KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As 2022 comes to a close, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is already hiring new employees for the 2023 season.

Dana Soehn, a GSMNP Park Spokesperson, joined WATE 6 On Your Side at Midday during the Smoky Mountain Minute segment to share what potential employees need to know.

Soehn said there is a wide variety of positions open for the GSMNP currently, including Trail Maintenance Workers, Grounds Maintenance Workers, Large Equipment Operators, Biological Technicians for our Fisheries, Wildlife, Forestry, and Plant programs, Prescribed Fire Technicians, Park Dispatchers in our Emergency Communications Office, and Park Rangers to assist with the park’s Preventative Search and Rescue program.

She also reviewed the skills and experience needed to apply, as well as what makes working at the park so special.

Those interested can apply at USA Jobs here.