KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After studies conducted on the original Wears Valley bike trail system Environmental Assessments (EA), further public input is needed to aid in the planning and decision making to improve the trail system.

In 2020, park rangers determined the need for additional information on karst resources after receiving feedback from the public. Karst is usually associated with rock types like marble, limestone and gypsum. A dedicated study was conducted in 2021 to gather information on these resources in the project area, and updated the EA based on these results.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks input on the updated version of the EA. Officials look to obtain additional information about analysis of potential impacts, karst resources and how to protect them.

The last day to input feedback will be March 10. Reviewing and providing comments on the revised EA can be done through the web (preferred method), or through mail.

For information on where to provide comments visit the Wears Valley Bike Trails website.