Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closes road for maintenance

NORTH CAROLINA (WATE) — Heintooga Round Bottom Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be temporarily closed for maintenance during the weekdays starting Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 24. The area near the Tennessee-North Carolina border will be open during the weekend.

The closure will allow crews to safely operate large equipment along the one-way road and deliver gravel and road grading.

GSMNP officials report the closure begins at Balsam Mountain Picnic Area and through the one-way section of Heintooga Round Bottom Road. The lower two-way section of the roadway and Straight Fork Road will remain open.

The closure will restrict access to the Spruce Mountain, Palmer Creek, and Balsam Mountain Trailheads.

