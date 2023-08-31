GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Scouts are now able to receive Resource Stewardship Ranger patches while participating in education activities or volunteer service projects in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials posted about the patches on Facebook Thursday morning, saying that they were made possible through a partnership between the National Park Service with the Girl Scouts of the United States of America and the Boy Scouts of America.

To earn the patch, Scouts must participate in educational programs or volunteer service projects at a national park.

“Scouts will do their part by having the opportunity to explore their national parks, like Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and learn more about protecting our natural and cultural resources. After the Scouts have completed their service, they will be awarded patches for their excellent stewardship.” GSMNP said.

A photo of the Resource Stewardship Ranger patches. (Great Smoky Mountains National Park/National Park Service)

The Park says to earn the patch, Scouts should participate in organized educational activities or volunteer service projects for a minimum of 10 hours. Once at least 10 hours of service are completed, the Scout can visit the Sugarlands or Oconaluftee Visitor Centers to receive their patch.

Some examples of organized educational activities or volunteer service projects are the ranger-guided interpretive programs, Junior Ranger programs, and environmental education programs.

More information about the Resource Stewardship Scout Ranger Program and the Girl Scout Ranger Program on the National Park Service’s website.