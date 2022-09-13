SMOKY MOUNTAINS (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park was voted America’s favorite natural landmark by a survey conducted by Aqua Expeditions.

Aqua Expeditions, a global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most likely visit. After the survey, participants voted for the Great Smoky Mountain National Park as the favorite place that people want to visit.

According to the news release, the destination is the most visited national park in America. The national park has attracted 14.1 million visitors in 2021 alone.

Niagara Falls was in second place as the most popular natural landmark. In third place is the Elephant Rocks State Park which is a geologic reserve and recreation area.

Here’s the full list of landmarks Americans:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Niagara Falls Missouri’s Elephant Rocks Yellowstone National Park California’s Redwood National State Parks Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Hawaii’s Hanauma Bay Iowa’s Pikes Peak State Park The Grand Canyon Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach

The top states’ share of most popular landmarks:

Hawaii: 38% Tennessee: 34% California: 30% New York: 28% Missouri: 27% Wyoming: 26% Maryland: 24% Florida: 24% Kentucky: 24% Nevada: 23%