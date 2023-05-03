GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting the public to review the Environmental Assessment that could impact the future of Laurel Falls Trail.

A spokesperson for the park shared that public input on the Laurel Falls Trail Environmental Assessment would be accepted from Tuesday, May 3 through Friday, June 2.

Laurel Falls Trail is one of the most popular destinations in the park, given its relatively short hike to the falls and the proximity to a major park entrance, GSMNP said. According to the park, the trail had more than 375,000 visitors in 2020.

The plan was shaped by public input revived during civic engagement in the summer of 2021 and public scoping in the winter of 2022-2023. GSMNP says the plan is needed to:

Protect the park resources and improve the visitor experience;

Rehabilitate the deteriorated trail surface;

Improve pedestrian flow and reduce safety risks;

Enhance opportunities for visitors to view and enjoy the falls;

Address crowding and congestion concerns; and

Reduce resource impacts associated with visitor-created trails.

According to the release, the assessment evaluates a no action alternative and a proposed action. With the no action alternative, there would not be changes to the existing Laurel Falls Trail or the parking areas, which is limited at the trailhead. The proposed action includes trail and parking improvements, rest areas along the trail and viewing platforms at the falls.

Feedback can be submitted to the park online here, or by mail at:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ATTN: Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan/EA

107 Park Headquarters Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

According to GSMNP, the park is conducting public scoping for the proposed plan in compliance with the National Environmental Police Act and National Historic Preservation Act.