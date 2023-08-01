GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming fee-free day in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will give the chance for visitors to park for free in honor of the Great American Outdoors Act, a release from GSMNP says.

On Friday, August 4, the park says visitors will not need to buy or display a parking tag.

The National Park Service‘s fee-free day celebrates the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed on August 4, 2020.

According to GSMNP, the act provides funding to make significant enhancements in national parks and other public lands, which helps ensure their preservation and provides opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment for current and future visitors.

In the first six months of 2023, GSMNP had more than 5,660,000 visitors.

The park said there will be two more National Park Service fee-free days this year after Friday: National Public Lands Day on September 23 and Veterans Day on November 11. During these days, all NPS sites that charge an entrance fee offer free admission to everyone.

Weekly or annual tags will still be available for purchase online, in the park, and at various locations in park communities, GSMNP said. Additionally, park rangers will be continuing their parking enforcement efforts on fee-free days and will be issuing warnings and citations for vehicles parked in marked no-parking areas.