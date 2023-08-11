GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced upcoming temporary closures for the Gatlinburg Spur and Alum Cave Trail.

The spur will have temporary northbound and southbound single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday August 14 through Thursday, August 17, and Monday, August 21 through Thursday August 24, GSMNP said.

During the closures, crews will be removing fallen trees and branches, rock debris, and litter, and litter, the park said. Crews will also be mowing along road shoulders.

Drivers in the area are asked to reduce speeds, drive with extra caution, and anticipate delays during the closures.

Alum Cave Trail is planned to be closed for one day, August 16, as crews work to repair a bridge damaged by a tree during a recent storm, the park said. During the closure, there will not be any access to the trail.

GSMNP says hikers wishing to go to Mt. LeConte on August 16 should use one of the other trail routes. For more information about those routes, the park says to contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297.